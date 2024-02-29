Kate Middleton's 2-Month Absence After Surgery Fuels Rumours Online

Kensington Palace has said Kate Middleton will return to public duties after Easter next month. (File)

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been away from the public eye since December, leaving social media users speculating about the UK royal. According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old is recovering at home after a "planned abdominal surgery" in January, but some users believe the royal is in an "induced coma".

On January 17, the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement that the royal would spend 10 to 14 days in hospital after the surgical procedure and later recover at home.

"Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read.

However, in recent days, the royal's prolonged absence from public life has spurred talk. While claims range from genuine concern to outlandish conspiracy theories, the most popular theory is that the royal suffered complications during her surgery and was put in an induced coma.

Spanish TV show host and journalist Concha Calleja first claimed that Kate was intubated and put under a coma after the procedure. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. It was about saving her life," Ms Calleja said.

Although Ms Calleja's statements were dismissed as rumours by sources close to Buckingham Palace, it has done little to deter royal watchers and social media users from making more bizarre claims about the royal.

Kate's husband Prince William, who recently pulled out of a scheduled appearance at a Windsor Castle citing a "personal matter", has been seen attending galas and events alone, an unusual sight.

X, formerly Twitter, was flooded with memes about the royal going "missing".

Soon after the royal family announced that Kate was undergoing a surgery, a new statement revealed King Charles was to have a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch, who ascended to the throne last year, later revealed a cancer diagnosis.

While Kensington Palace has said Kate Middleton will return to public duties after Easter next month, local UK media claims it may take her up to nine months to recover completely.

The Buckingham Palace is yet to disclose the nature of the surgery.