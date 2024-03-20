'She Needs To Be Here': Prince William Mentions Kate Amid Controversy

Prince William had also mentioned his wife at a youth centre last week.

Prince William recently talked about missing his wife, Kate Middleton, during a royal even in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday. During his speech, Prince William's focus turned to the well-being of young children, making a light-hearted comment about his wife's work on early childhood projects. "Venturing into my wife's territory here. She needs to be sat here to hear this,” he said and smiled.

During another interaction at the event, well-wisher Peter Brownley, 61, mentioned sending the Princess of Wales a 'get well soon' card. To this, Prince William replied, "You really are very kind," according to Daily Mail.

Prince William had also mentioned his wife at a youth centre on March 14 after someone praised his cookies decorating skills. The Prince had modestly replied, "It's really not impressive work. My wife is the arty one. My children are artier than I am.”

Kate Middleton has not been officially seen in public since Kensington Palace announced her planned abdominal surgery in January. The Prince's visit came shortly after a video went viral allegedly showing the royal couple walking near their home at Windsor Farm Shop.

Earlier, Kate posted a photo with her three children for Mother's Day, but it was soon taken down by news agencies like AP, AFP, and Reuters which suspected that it was doctored. This sparked more speculation about her absence and led to conspiracy theories on the Internet.

To clear up confusion, the Princess of Wales seemingly signed a statement shared on the official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, addressing concerns about the picture being photoshopped. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occassional experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," the statement read, signed "C."

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the Princess is set to make an official public appearance during Easter.