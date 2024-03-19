Kate Middleton 'Spotted' At Farmer's Market? More Theories After New Video

Kate Middleton has not been seen in public since her surgery in January. (File)

Where is Kate Middleton? This question has dominated social media for the last two weeks, but no clear answer yet. British media, though, seem to have found the answer as they published new visuals of the Princess of Wales at a farmer's market.

The photo and video, published by the British tabloid The Sun, shows a smiling Kate walking alongside her husband Prince William at the market in Windsor. "Great to see you Kate," said The Sun on Monday evening, alongside the images of the princess wearing leggings and a black top.

Great to see (via @TheSun ) Kate laughing and joking with William on their shopping trip. She's obviously recovering well. This should end a lot of the conspiracy theories… pic.twitter.com/UM57fkbXix — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2024

"I didn't feel like they were hiding who they were. But they didn't quite know how people would react because there has been this build-up about their whereabouts and I got the sense they just wanted to be swift in there," Nelson Silva, who took the video told the Sun.

"Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural," he said.

Another newspaper, The Daily Mail, lauded an "image that will silence the conspiracy theorists" and said it "will reassure fans she is making a good recovery from her abdominal surgery".

The new visuals come just a week after furore over the Palace officially releasing edited photos of Kate. They later issued a kill order for the image after several news agencies claimed that the image was morphed.

Kate Middleton, 42, has not been seen in public eye since an abdominal surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition on January 16.

Other than a couple of blurry pictures, she has not been seen since, and in recent weeks social media has been awash with speculation about her health, generating global headlines and rumours.

Instead of calming fears over her health, the edited picture released by Kensington Palace sent the rumour mill into overdrive as the media scrambled to pull the picture.

Kate apologised but faced criticism even from usually supportive media.

The new video from the farmer's market too has sparked a debate on social media with eagle-eyed viewers flagging several issues with the media. Some said the photo looked too grainy in an era when every phone had a 4k or HD camera.

Other conspiracy theorists also felt that the woman snapped was not Kate Middleton, but instead a body double.