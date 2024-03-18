Kate Middleton Likely To Address Health Concerns At Public Event: Report

Kate Middleton may discuss her recovery during her public engagements

Amid speculation surrounding her months of public absence, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, is likely to address her health concerns at a public event.

Catherine, who is widely known by her maiden name of Kate Middleton, may discuss her recovery during her public engagements, the UK newspaper The Times reported on Saturday.

"I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it," a royal source told The Times.

"I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed," the source was quoted as saying by the daily newspaper.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, are also expected to uphold the annual tradition of releasing a new photograph marking their children's birthdays. Their youngest, Prince Louis, will turn six on April 23.

Kate Middleton Not Seen Since Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton, 42, has not been seen in public since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, fuelling speculation about her health.

An announcement on January 17 by the Kensington Palace office said that the Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 for a "planned abdominal surgery".

The surgery had been successful, it added, and Kate was expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.

Based on medical advice at the time, the princess was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" on March 31, the palace said

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement added.

The palace said later the health concern was not related to cancer.

Kensington Palace Shares Kate Middleton's "Altered" Picture

In a bid to dispel the rumours around her health, Kensington Palace shared an official photograph of Kate Middleton with her children on March 10.

The photograph, taken by William showed Kate smiling and looking healthy surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," the palace issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), signed by "C" for Catherine. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

The picture attracted huge media attention as it was her first official photograph since she spent two weeks in hospital after the surgery.

However, various leading news agencies said that it was an "altered" picture and withdrew the image.

Following social media backlash, Kate Middleton apologized and admitted to editing the photograph.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the palace issued another statement, signed by "C". "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

The episode has since then heightened speculation about Kate's current health condition.

