The Israeli military uploaded 3.5 million photos to Amazon's cloud platform in the early months of its devastating ground offensive in Gaza to use the US tech giant's facial recognition technology for analysing images of Palestinians.

The images were uploaded by a department commonly known as Rolling Stone, The Guardian reported. The department takes its name from an Israeli military system that serves as a central repository of information about Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza.

The department told Amazon of its decision to upload the images in early 2024 so that it could run a facial recognition project on Rekognition, an AI-powered image analysis platform.



Israeli Military's Use Of Amazon's Services

After Israel launched a ground invasion of Gaza in 2023 following the October 7 Hamas attacks, its military has routinely collected images of Palestinians passing through checkpoints as well as sensitive information, often taken without their consent. It is not clear if the images uploaded to Amazon's Rekognition were captured at such checkpoints.

In the early stages of its Gaza campaign, Israel used Rekognition to identify hostages captured by militants. Facial recognition technology was also utilised to identify people the Israeli military suspected of being militants.

The foundation of the relationship between Israel and Amazon is a 2021 contract called Project Nimbus. Under the multibillion dollar deal, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google provide cloud services to the Israeli government and military.

The Nimbus contract contains unusual terms. US companies cannot restrict or suspend Israeli government and military use of their cloud services, even if the clients breach the terms of service.

AWS started new data centres in Israel in early 2023, allowing the Israeli government and military clients to shift data from their own servers, according to The Guardian report.

The department migrated significant volumes of data into AWS's cloud throughout 2023. A military source involved in the effort said, “The plan [at Rolling Stone] was to migrate pictures, videos, all the confidential intelligence information – everything.”

AWS also provided “a walled garden” or segregated area within its Tel Aviv data centres with enhanced digital and physical security measures for storing sensitive material relating to military operations and intelligence collection.

In 2024, Israeli military officers were spotted working out of AWS' Tel Aviv office.

An AWS spokesperson said that customers “regularly visit our offices for briefings and meetings” and claimed any suggestion that the visits were not routine customer engagement was “wrong and unsubstantiated”.