US Blockade Of Ports An "Extension Of Military Operations": Iran President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that a US naval blockade of his country's ports was effectively an "extension of military operations" by Washington, in spite of an ongoing ceasefire between the two sides.

"The world has witnessed Iran's tolerance and conciliation. What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence," he said on X. "Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable."

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