"Exercise Utmost Caution": India's Advisory For Its Nationals In Israel

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday urged Indian nationals in Israel to exercise "utmost caution" and remain vigilant as tensions escalated following Israeli strikes on Iran.

In an urgent advisory, the mission asked Indians to strictly follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Citizens were directed to regularly check updated instructions on the official Home Front Command website, stay close to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces at their residence or workplace.

All non-essential travel within Israel has been strongly discouraged until further notice. The embassy also urged Indian nationals to closely monitor local news, official announcements and emergency alerts as the security situation evolves.

The warning comes after explosions were reported in Iran's capital Tehran as Israel launched a preemptive strike in what marks a sharp military escalation in the Middle East. The strikes, carried out with US participation according to an official quoted by AP, targeted locations in the Iranian capital. Initial reports suggested areas near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were hit, though Reuters reported the 86-year-old leader was not in Tehran at the time and had been moved to a secure location.

A journalist speaking to NDTV from Tehran said there were at least three to four strikes in the city, underscoring the seriousness of the confrontation and the potential for further retaliation.

ADVISORY



In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

2. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions… pic.twitter.com/SBWmNLgIsS — India in Israel (@indemtel) February 28, 2026

With tensions running high and fears of a broader conflict mounting, the Indian Embassy said it remains in close touch with local authorities and will continue to issue updates for Indian nationals as necessary.

In case of emergency, Indian nationals can contact the embassy's 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or email [cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in](mailto:cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in).

