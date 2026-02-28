"We're With You": Mossad To Iranians As US-Israel Rain Fire On Tehran

In a rare public message, the Mossad hailed Israel's military operation against Iran, saying it will "bring back the glory days". The message came after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on Saturday morning after several days of planning.

According to N12 News, Israel's spy agency, on its official social media channels, posted in Persian and Hebrew, "We are with you, together we will return Iran to its glory days, take care of yourselves."

Mossad also launched a Farsi-language Telegram channel for Iranians to follow news updates on the strike, according to the Jerusalem Post.

In announcing the channel launch, Mossad called out to "Our Iranian brothers and sisters," saying that "you are not alone."

"We have launched a super secure and special Telegram channel for you [and] together we will return Iran to its glorious days," Mossad wrote.

The intelligence service also called on iranisan citizens to share photos and videos of their "just struggle against" the Islamic regime led by Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

The message added the most important thing is for Iranians to "take care of themselves."