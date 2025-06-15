Israel-Iran Attack Live Updates: Israel and Iran on Sunday exchanged attacks for the third day, with the Israeli military saying it conducted an "extensive series of strikes" on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and the SPND nuclear project.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the targets also included the place where Iran "hid its nuclear archive".

Air raid sirens were also sounded across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv after Iran's new wave of attacks. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iranian forces targeted Israel's energy infrastructure and facilities for fighter jet fuel production.

The fresh attacks were exchanged after the Israeli military launched Operation "Rising Lion" and struck Iran's nuclear and military sites early Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was launched to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival".

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," he said.

President Donald Trump has urged Tehran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, adding that "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."

Here Are The Live Updates On Israel-Iran Attacks:

