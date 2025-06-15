Israel-Iran Attack Live Updates: Israel and Iran on Sunday exchanged attacks for the third day, with the Israeli military saying it conducted an "extensive series of strikes" on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and the SPND nuclear project.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the targets also included the place where Iran "hid its nuclear archive".
Air raid sirens were also sounded across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv after Iran's new wave of attacks. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iranian forces targeted Israel's energy infrastructure and facilities for fighter jet fuel production.
The fresh attacks were exchanged after the Israeli military launched Operation "Rising Lion" and struck Iran's nuclear and military sites early Friday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was launched to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival".
"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," he said.
President Donald Trump has urged Tehran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, adding that "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."
Video: Israel Intercepts Iranian Drones
Satellite Images Show Damage At Iran's Nuclear Site After Israel Strikes
Satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies revealed detailed visual evidence of the destruction caused by Israel's Operation Rising Lion against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons.
Israel-Iran Attack Live: Iran Fires New Missile Salvo
Iran also fire new missile salvo at Israel, reportedly killed at least five people.
In a post on X at 5:15 am IST, the IDF said "millions of Israelis are currently running for shelter as sirens sound" in various cities and communities around Israel.
It mentioned the following cities and communities: Jerusalem, Ashdod, Kfar Ruppin, Maoz Haim, Neve Eitan, Ganey Hugg’, Beit She'an, Hamadia, Ein HaNatziv, Kfar Ruppin, Maoz Haim, Neve Eitan, Sdeh Eliyahu, Rechov, Shluchot, Havat Eden, Tel Teomim, Reshafim, Shlafim, Messilot, Sdei Trumot, Revaya, Nir David, Ma'aleh Gilboa, Merav, Beit Alfa and Heftziba, Sdeh Nachum, Netzer Sireni, Palmachin Industrial Park, Rishon LeZion - East, Rishon LeZion - West, Nesher Industrial Zone (Ramla), Ramla, Regional Council Gezer, Regional Council Hevel Modi'in Industrial Park, Ahisemech, Irus, Be'er Yacov, Beit Hanan, Beit Oved, Ben Shemen, Ginaton, Gan Sorek, Yashresh, Ben Shemen Youth Village, Lod, Matzliach, Neta'im, Nir Zvi, Ness Ziona, Ayanot, Ramla, Zrifin Industrial Zone, Achiezer, Beit Dagan, Zeitan, Hemed, Fast Lane Parking Lot, Yagel, Kfar Chabad, Mishmar HaShiva, Tzafria, Ganot, Kfar Daniel, Elad, Be'erot Itzhak, Bnei Atarot, Giv'at Ko'ah, Mazor, Nofech, Nechalim, Nachshonim, Einat, Rosh HaAyin, Rinatya, Hatzav Industrial Zone, Hevel Modi'in Industrial Zone, Beit Nechemia, Beit Arif, Bareket, Hadid, Tirat Yehuda, Kfar Truman, Shoham, Airport City, Tel Aviv - South and Jaffa, Tel Aviv - East, Tel Aviv - City Center, Tel Aviv - Across the Yarkon, Or Yehuda, Azor, Bnei Brak, Bat-Yam, Givat HaShlosha, Givat Shmuel, Givatayim, Gat Rimon, Herzliya - West, Herzeliya - Center’and Glil Yam, Holon, Yehud - Monoson, Kfar Sirkin, Kfar Shmaryahu, Maas, Mikveh Israel, Savyon, Petach Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Gan - East, Ramat Gan - West, Ramat HaSharon, Ganei Tikva, Magshimim, Morasha Cemetery, Cinema City Glilot, Gelilot - Pi Compound, Givat Hen, Ra'anana, Elishema, Ganei Am, Hod HaSharon, Hagor, Yarkona, Kafr Misr, Kfar Saba, Neveh Yarak, Adanim, Ramot HaShavim, Rosh Ha’Ayin Train Station’ Arsuf, Ga'ash, Rishpon, Shefayim, Shfayim "Haneh Ve'sa" Compound, Southern Sharon Regional Center, Palmachim, Gibton, Gan Shlomo, Rehovot, Sitria, Yad Rambam, Gimzo, Afek and Lev Ha"aretz Industrial Zone, Jaljulia, Gan Haim, Kfar Kassem, Sdei Hemed, Mlkishua Rehabilitation Village, Ge'alya, Kfar HaNagid, Oranit, Eyal, Beit Berl, Bnei Dror, Horashim, Herut, Tira, Yafhiv, Kafr Bara, Kfar Hess, Kfar Avoda, Mishmeret, Matan, Neveh Yamin, Nir Eliyahu, Nirit, Tzofit, Ramat HaKovesh, Sdeh Warburg, Tel Mond, Udim, Alfei Menashe, Elkana, Beit Yehoshua, Bnei Zion, Batzra, Harutzim, Yakum, Wingate Institute, Sha'arei Tikva, Tel Itzhak, Tira Industrial Zone, HaSharon Prison, Ganei Hadar, Kfar Bilu, Na'an and Ramot Meir.
Israel-Iran Conflict Live: Israel Attacks Iran
Iran said the Shahran oil depot in Tehran was targeted in an Israeli attack.
The Israeli military also attacked an oil refinery near Tehran.
Iran also partially suspended production at the South Pars field, the world's biggest gas field, after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday.
Israel-Iran Conflict Live: Israel Hits Iran Defence Ministry HQ, Nuclear Site
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it completed an "extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project".
The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, it said in a post on X.
Israel-Iran Attack Live Updates: Fresh Wave Of Attacks By Israel, Iran
