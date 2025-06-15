Iran Rains Missiles On Israel, Then A Big Charge Over Nuclear Talks

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Iran states its attacks on Israel will cease if Israel halts its military actions.

Iran on Sunday said its attacks on Israel will end once the Jewish state halts its military campaign against the Islamic Republic, adding that its response had been based on self-defence. This came after Tehran unleashed deadly barrages of missiles at Israel overnight Saturday into Sunday, killing at least ten people, including children, and wounding around 200, according to Israeli emergency services.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran does not want to expand its conflict with Israel to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced.

Israel, meanwhile, said its campaign's goal is to stop Iran from developing atomic weapons and taking out its ballistic missile capabilities.

'Attempt To Expand War'

The Foreign Minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act" and were done in an attempt to "expand war".

"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.

'Crossed New Red Line'

Tehran also accused the Jewish state of "crossing a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites. "The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilites," said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign

US-Iran Talks

The Minister said Israel is seeking to sabotage ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks, which, according to him, could have opened the way for an agreement. Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.

"It is entirely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue. It does not want negotiations and does not seek diplomacy," Mr Araghchi told foreign diplomats, saying the attack launched on Friday was an "attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations".

'US Support To Israel'

Mr Araghchi further claimed Tehran had evidence to show US forces supported Israel's intense bombardment campaign, saying Tel Aviv's aggression would never have happened without Washington's green light.

"We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces," Mr Araghchi, adding Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.

On UN

"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."

Iran's Foreign Minister also slammed the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, accusing it of "indifference" over Israel's deadly attacks on the Islamic Republic. He said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council", adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".