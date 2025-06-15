Missiles Criss-Cross Middle East, Israel Hits Iran Defence HQ: 10 Points

Israel and Iran exchanged fresh attacks early Sunday, with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claiming an "extensive series of strikes" on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and a nuclear project.

Here Are 10 Points On Israel-Iran Tensions: The Israeli Defence Forces said it completed an "extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project". The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, it said in a post on X. The targets also included the place where Iran "hid its nuclear archive", the IDF said. Iran said the Shahran oil depot in Tehran was targeted in an Israeli attack. The Israeli military also attacked an oil refinery near Tehran. Iran also partially suspended production at the South Pars field, the world's biggest gas field, after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday. Air raid sirens were also sounded across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv after Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Israeli cities. At least five people were reportedly dead in the Iranian strikes. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel's energy infrastructure and facilities for fighter jet fuel production. The fresh attacks were exchanged after the Israeli military launched Operation "Rising Lion" on Friday and struck Iran's nuclear and military sites. Israel has said its strikes have killed top generals, and also senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear program. Before Sunday's strikes, Iran's UN ambassador had said 78 people were killed and more than 320 others injured. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Operation "Rising Lion" was launched to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival". "This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," he said on Friday. Mr Netanyahu on Saturday said the Israeli strikes had set back Iran's nuclear programme possibly by years. "We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days," he said in a video message. A round of US-Iran nuclear talks that was due to be held in Oman on Sunday was cancelled. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the discussions could not take place while Iran was being subjected to Israel's "barbarous" attacks. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Tehran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, adding that "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."

