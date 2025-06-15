Missiles In Sky, Music On Roof: Video Shows Lebanon Party Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

As Israel and Iran exchange deadly fire in one of the most intense escalations the region has seen in years, one country appears to be watching from the sidelines. A video circulating on social media shows surreal scenes allegedly from a rooftop bar in Lebanon's Beirut, where people continue partying as missiles streak across the night sky.

In the widely shared clip on X, a musician at a hotel plays the trumpet as guests rise from their seats, plates abandoned, to capture the moment on their phones. A DJ keeps spinning tracks in the background.

An on-screen caption in one video reads, "Meanwhile in Lebanon".

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity or exact location of the video.

When a user asked X's AI chatbot Grok to identify the setting, it suggested the scene likely takes place at a rooftop bar in Beirut, such as SPINE or Iris Rooftop, both known for live music and coastal views. The bot clarified that the exact venue remains unconfirmed due to limited visual details.

The surreal visuals come after "Operation Rising Lion," launched by Israel on June 13. It was a massive air campaign that hit over 100 of Iran's strategic sites, including nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan. The strikes also targeted missile bases, air defence systems, Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran, and major energy infrastructure. Iranian officials claimed at least 100 people, including nuclear scientists and top military officials, were killed, with over 380 others injured.

In retaliation, Iran unleashed "Operation True Promise III," a barrage of more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones in multiple waves aimed at key Israeli cities. Haifa, Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, and Jerusalem were among them. The counterattack reportedly left at least seven Israelis dead while critical infrastructure suffered severe damage.