Pics Show Trump, Top Officials In Situation Room During US Strikes On Iran Nuclear Sites

The US forces on Sunday struck three Iranian nuclear sites with President Donald Trump saying the strikes were a spectacular military success. The White House has now shared pictures of Mr Trump and his top officials in the Situation Room as the US conducted airstrikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The images showed President Trump in the White House Situation Room, wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat, as he monitored the US strikes.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth were also seen in the pictures.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Dan Caine, the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and the CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, were also present in the Situation Room.

Donald Trump first announced that the US had attacked Iran's nuclear sites on his Truth Social platform. This is the first time since the Iranian Revolution in 1979 that the US has attacked facilities inside Iran.

Hours later, he addressed the nation and said Iran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated".

"The strikes were a spectacular military success," he said in a televised Oval Office address.

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Address to the Nation, June 21, 2025 https://t.co/yutRDvtWv0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2025

Mr Trump said that Iran, the "bully of the Middle East", must now make peace.

"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," he said.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Mr Trump said and warned Iran that "there are many targets left".

"But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes," he said.

The Israel-Iran war began when the Israeli military launched "Operation Rising Lion" and attacked Iran's nuclear and military sites, top generals and nuclear scientists. Israel said it had concluded Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

More than 600 people have been killed in Iran, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group. Israel has said that Iran has retaliated by firing 450 missiles and 1,000 drones, killing at least 24 people.