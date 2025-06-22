"No Military In World Could Have Done This": Trump As US Bombs Iran

No other military in the world could have carried out the strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump said, as his administration targeted three nuclear sites in the Islamic republic that has been locked in a tense conflict with Israel since last week.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said "this is a historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the World". "Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!" he said.

In a separate post, the US President congratulated the "great American Warriors". "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.

He said the US successfully targeted three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

Iranian media reported that part of Fordo nuclear site was 'attacked by enemy strikes'.



According to Al Jazeera, Iranian Tasnim news agency cited an official in Qom as saying that part of the Fordow nuclear site was attacked. "Hours ago, after Qom's air defenses were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordow nuclear site was attacked by enemy airstrikes," Morteza Heydari, a spokesman for the Qom Provincial Crisis Management Headquarters, was quoted as saying.

Mr Trump had spent weeks pursuing a diplomatic path to replace the nuclear deal with Tehran that he tore up in 2018. But he has since backed Israel's military campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities and top military brass, which it launched a little over a week ago.