Man Backs Donald Trump Despite Iranian Wife's Detention By Federal Agents

An ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump has refused to take down the MAGA flags outside his California residence despite his Iranian wife being detained by federal agents.

The woman, Arpineh Masihi, was taken into custody in California's Diamond Bar city last week due to immigration issues that stemmed from a past conviction, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Days later, her husband, Arthu Sahakyan, said the US President was "not trying to do anything bad". Mr Sahakyan said that his family understood what Donald Trump was doing, adding the President wanted the best for the United States.

"I'm just trying to make the best of it. I don't want any families to go through this. If they are, I apologise for what they're going through because it's hard," he added.

Mr Sahakyan still supports Trump and has refused his friends' repeated requests to remove the MAGA flag from outside his home. "The flag stands," he said.

Earlier, in a surveillance video, a few Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were seen outside the couple's home. The clip shows Ms Masihi going inside to say goodbye to her four children.

Mr Sahakyan said the last time they saw her was when she came and "kissed the kids".

Ms Masihi, who was born in Iran, entered the United States as a refugee at the age of three, he said.

Her green card was revoked nearly 15 years ago following a conviction in a theft-related case. Mr Sahakyan claims it was for "misdemeanour stuff"; the family has since made all possible efforts to help her regain citizenship.

Ms Masihi went for an immigration check-in in April this year. At the time, the officials told her that she was "fine" and asked to report in September or October, her husband said.

He acknowledged that his opinion on the matter has "somewhat" shifted in light of the recent events. He received a call from his wife, who said she was "on the list to be going to a different facility".

Over 130 Iranian nationals have been detained by ICE agents in the last week or so, Fox News reported.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on nuclear sites in Tehran. This triggered a response from Iran, which targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, where US forces are present. Days later, Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after the two countries traded missiles for nearly two weeks and brought the region to the brink of an all-out war.