Elon Musk's Starlink Activates Satellite Internet Service In Iran Amid Israel Tensions

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that the Starlink satellite communications system has been activated in Iran after Tehran imposed nationwide internet restrictions in the wake of Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic's nuclear program that started on Friday morning.

Responding to a post on X suggesting that Tehran ordered the internet blackout to stop rebellion at home, Musk wrote, "The beams are on," confirming Starlink's activation in the country.

The beams are on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2025

Starlink uses low Earth orbit satellites to provide internet connectivity to remote areas where traditional communications infrastructure could not reach or has been disabled.

Iran's communications ministry on Friday imposed internet restrictions across the country following Israel's wave of strikes. It said that the restrictions would be lifted "once normalcy returns".

"Temporary restrictions have been imposed on the country's internet," the ministry said in a statement carried by the ISNA news agency.

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, as US President Donald Trump said the conflict could be easily ended while warning Tehran not to strike any American targets.

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," Trump said in a message on Truth Social.

"However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict," he added.

In Israel, rescue teams combed through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed in Iranian strikes, using flashlights and sniffer dogs to look for survivors after at least 10 people, including children, were killed, authorities said.

The Israeli military warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks by Israel so far were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.