"Full Might Of US Army Will Come Down On You": Donald Trump Threatens Iran

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the US had "nothing to do" with the overnight attack on Iran, hours after Israel claimed an "extensive series of strikes" on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and a nuclear project.

President Trump also warned Iran that the "full strength and might" of the American Armed Forces will "come down on you at levels never seen before" if it tries to attack the US.

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he posted on Truth Social.

He also said he can "easily" get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and "end this bloody conflict".