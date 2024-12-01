Video: Hamas Releases Footage Of Crying Israeli Hostage, His Mother Reacts

Palestinian group Hamas released a video on Saturday featuring an American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander. Held in Gaza since the devastating October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Alexander directly addresses US President-elect Donald Trump in English and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew, pleading for intervention and urging Israelis to pressure their government for the release of hostages.

The video, released by Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, has not been independently verified for authenticity or date. Yael Alexander, Edan's mother, spoke at a rally in Tel Aviv the same evening.

"This video has upset me, but beyond the hope it gives us, it shows how bad the situation is for Edan and the other hostages and how much they are crying out and hoping to be saved now," she declared.

The family of Edan Alexander, the Israeli-American held hostage in Gaza, has authorized the release of the heartbreaking proof of life video published by terrorists earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pYp8vttt8t — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 30, 2024

She revealed that she had spoken directly with Netanyahu, urging him to honour his commitment to secure the hostages' release. "You must keep your promise and free them. This state is strong enough to end the war and bring them all back, including my Edan," she said.

Netanyahu's office later confirmed the conversation, reiterating that Israel remains resolute in its determination to bring back all hostages. Describing the video as "cruel psychological warfare," the Prime Minister said that such tactics would not deter Israel from its mission.

The Hostage Families Forum, an advocacy group for those captured, also weighed in, stating that the only viable solution for the return of hostages lies in a negotiated agreement. "One year after the first and only deal, it's clear to everyone: returning the hostages is only possible through a deal," the group's statement read.

The October 7 attack, which saw 1,207 deaths-mostly civilians-resulted in the kidnapping of 251 hostages. Around 97 hostages remain in Gaza, including 34 whose deaths have been confirmed but whose bodies have not been returned. A brief truce in November 2023 led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners, alongside the release of 25 predominantly Thai captives. However, efforts since then to broker further exchanges or a ceasefire have largely faltered.

Israel's military response has claimed the lives of 44,382 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.