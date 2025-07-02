"B2 Bombers Need To Visit Yemen": US Envoy Warns Houthis After Israel Strike

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee threatened to launch B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in Yemen, after Israel intercepted a missile launched by the Houthis on Monday.

"We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear," Mr Huckabee posted on X.

"Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!" he added.

The envoy's reference to B2 bombers came days after the US used its most advanced strategic weapons to strike Iran's three nuclear sites last month, as it joined Israel's military campaign against its major rival. The Houthi rebels in Yemen are also backed by Iran.

The B-2 is capable of entering sophisticated air defenses and delivering precision strikes against hardened targets such as Iran's buried network of nuclear research facilities.

The bomber's range of over 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) without refueling enables global strike capabilities from continental US bases. With aerial refueling, the B-2 can reach virtually any target worldwide, as demonstrated in missions from Missouri to Afghanistan and Libya and now Iran.

Its payload capacity of more than 40,000 pounds (18,144 kg) allows the aircraft to carry a diverse array of conventional and nuclear weapons. The bomber's internal weapons bays are specifically designed to maintain stealth characteristics while accommodating large ordnance loads, which could include two GBU-57A/B MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator), a 30,000-pound precision-guided "bunker buster" bomb.

The Houthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

On Saturday, the Houthis said they fired a ballistic missile towards Israel, the first launch against Israel announced by the Houthis since the June 24 ceasefire between Israel and Iran which ended their 12-day war.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel broke the truce.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.