Iran's Supreme Leader, Family Hiding In Bunkers Due To Israeli Strikes

Iranian state media officially confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy, Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in an Israeli strike, The Times of Israel reported.

The Times of Israel, while quoting state media, also said on Monday that a third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike in Tehran.

Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was evacuated to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran hours after Israel began its strikes on Friday.

Khamenei is together with all of his family at the shelter in Lavizan. He sought shelter in the bunker when Iran launched its attacks on Israel in April 2024 and October, too.

Additionally, Israel did not assassinate Khamenei on the first night of the operation to give him a final chance to completely ditch his uranium enrichment program, The Times of Israel reported, citing its sources.

The Israel Defence Forces said it completed an "extensive" wave of airstrikes in Iran aimed at destroying weapon manufacturing capabilities. The strikes targeted infrastructure belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Guards' Quds Force, and Iran's armed forces, the IDF said.

"Numerous weapons production sites across Iran were targeted," the military said.

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, updated the number of those injured in the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack to eight.

In Haifa, a missile impact moderately injured one person, and another six were lightly hurt. In a southern town near Kiryat Gat, one person was lightly injured.

It says an additional four people in Haifa and five others in southern Israel were treated for acute anxiety as a result of the missile impact.

The Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that Iran sent over 100 UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), which they intercepted.

"Iran sent more than 100 UAVs at Israel. We intercepted them," IDF said in a post on X.

Iranian security forces located a three-story Israeli drone factory inside Iran, as per The Times of Israel, quoting semi-official IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency.

