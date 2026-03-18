Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib Killed In Strikes: Israel

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that they "eliminated" Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in a strike overnight. However, Iran has not confirmed Khatib's death.

While announcing Khatib's death, Katz said that "significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts," without elaborating.

Katz said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the military a free hand to kill any other senior Iranian official being targeted without taking additional approvals.

This would be the third high-profile assassination of an Iranian leader in two days. On Tuesday, Israel eliminated Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, and Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' all-volunteer Basij force.