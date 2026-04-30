Indian Airlines To Resume Full Operations To Doha From May 1

India's leading airlines are preparing to restore full-scale operations at Hamad International Airport from May 1, marking a significant step towards normalisation of air connectivity in the region.

The resumption comes exactly two months after a joint US-Israeli military offensive launched on February 28 targeting Iranian leadership and nuclear facilities. This escalated into a broader regional conflict.

Three major Indian carriers -- Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo -- are expected to lead the resumption, reconnecting Doha with several key Indian metropolitan cities and regional hubs.

"Indian carriers plan to resume operations at Hamad International Airport, Doha, as flight operations continue to expand. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo plan to resume their flight services between Doha and various destinations in India starting May 1, 2026," the Embassy of India in Doha said in a post on X.

Update/Notice

Indian carriers plan to resume operations at Hamad International Airport, Doha, as flight operations continue to expand. Air India, Air India Express and Indigo plan to resume their flight services between Doha and various destinations in India starting 1 May 2026.… — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) April 29, 2026

The Embassy highlighted that the move is part of a coordinated effort involving global aviation authorities working to stabilise operations in the region.

At the same time, it cautioned that flight schedules remain subject to ongoing coordination, underscoring the still-fragile security environment.

Passengers have been advised to remain in close contact with airlines for real-time updates regarding schedules, terminal information, and booking status.

Despite playing a mediating role in the crisis, Qatar was not spared its impact.

Qatari airspace remained largely closed to commercial traffic for nearly two months, with Hamad International Airport operating only limited emergency and evacuation flights since early March.

A fragile ceasefire, brokered in Islamabad in mid-April and recently extended by US President Donald Trump, has opened a temporary window of stability.

This has enabled commercial insurers to approve the gradual return of international flight operations to the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)