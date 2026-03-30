Iran To Gulf: Expanding War Leaves Thousands Dead Across Middle East

Since the United States and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the Middle East, with casualties reported in countries across the region.

AFP has not been able to independently verify all of the following tolls, which are based on numbers released by governments, militaries, health authorities and rescue organisations in the affected countries.

Iran

Iran's government has not released an updated overall casualty toll in recent days.

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on March 28 that at least 3,461 people had been killed, including 1,551 civilians -- among them at least 236 children -- as well as 1,208 military personnel and 702 people whose status had not been classified.

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP is not able to access the sites of strikes nor to independently verify tolls in Iran.

Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said on March 29 that 1,238 people had been killed since the start of the war, including 124 children.

The ministry said the toll also included 52 healthcare workers and rescuers, while 3,543 people have been wounded.

The same source said three of those killed were journalists, including a prominent correspondent for Hezbollah's Al-Manar television, who died in the south of the country on March 28.

The Lebanese army said seven of its soldiers had been killed.

Hezbollah has not announced its losses.

Israel

Israeli emergency services and authorities say attacks have killed 19 civilians on the Israeli side since the start of the war.

They said Iranian missile attacks have killed 14 Israelis, including four minors, as well as one Filipino caregiver and one Thai national.

Two civilians were killed in the North after Hezbollah rocket launches from Lebanon, while a man was killed close to the Lebanese border by Israeli artillery after "operational errors".

Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, said more than 450 people have been injured since Iran began firing missiles at the country in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military has separately announced the deaths of five soldiers in combat in southern Lebanon.

West Bank

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said four women were killed by Iranian missile fire in the occupied West Bank.

Iraq

Armed groups and officials have said at least 101 people have been killed in Iraq since the start of the war, according to an AFP tally based on their announcements.

France said an Iranian drone killed a French soldier in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

The US military said a refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members, in an incident not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Pro-Iran armed factions and security sources say 67 Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes they blame on the United States and Israel.

Iraq's interior ministry said a strike on the northern city of Mosul killed two police officers, blaming the attack on the United States and Israel.

The defence ministry said a strike in western Iraq killed seven security personnel.

Kurdish regional authorities said a missile attack in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region killed six fighters on Tuesday, accusing Iran of carrying out the strike.

Iraqi intelligence services said an officer was killed on March 21 in a drone attack targeting a building in a residential neighbourhood of Baghdad.

The Gulf

Authorities in Gulf states and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) have reported 38 people killed -- including 19 civilians -- since the start of the Iranian attacks.

The rest of those killed were military or security personnel, including seven US service members.

Kuwait's military and health ministry have reported six deaths: two soldiers, two border guards and two civilians, one of them an 11-year-old girl.

The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry has reported 10 deaths: eight civilians and two military personnel who died as a result of a helicopter crash blamed on a technical malfunction.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency has reported two civilian deaths.

Bahrain's interior ministry has logged two civilian deaths and the UAE defence ministry has said a contractor for the Emirati military, a Moroccan, was killed following an Iranian attack in Bahrain.

Oman's maritime security centre reported the death of a mariner at sea and two other people in a drone attack on an industrial area.

Qatar's defence ministry said four Qatari servicemen and three Turkish nationals -- including one serviceman and two civilians -- were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters.

CENTCOM has confirmed six US service personnel killed in Kuwait and one killed in Saudi Arabia.

US casualties across Mideast

In addition to the deaths of seven military personnel in the Gulf and six in Iraq, the US army has recorded around 300 injured in its ranks, most of them lightly hurt.

Ten remain seriously wounded in seven different countries, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

On Friday, an Iranian attack on a base in Saudi Arabia injured at least 12 American soldiers, including two seriously, US media reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)