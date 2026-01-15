After Trump Threats, Iran Says There Will Be "No Hanging Today Or Tomorrow"

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday there would not be any "hanging today or tomorrow," despite earlier vows from Tehran to fast-track trials for protesters.

In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Araghchi insisted that 10 days of peaceful demonstrations over Iran's economic hardships were followed by three days of violence orchestrated by Israel, and calm had been restored.

"I can tell you, I'm confident that there is no plan for hanging," Araghchi said.

