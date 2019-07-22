Iran Says Captured 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death: Report

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses clerics in Tehran (AFP file)

Iran has captured 17 spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and some have been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Monday.

State television quoted the Intelligence Ministry as saying it had broken up a CIA spying ring and captured 17 suspects. A ministry official said some of those arrested had been sentenced to death, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

