Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE Updates: At UN, Israel Urges 'All Possible Sanctions' Against Iran

Iran-Israel LIVE: "The Security Council failed in its duty to maintain peace and security."
Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE Updates: Israel's UN envoy on Sunday urged the Security Council to impose "all possible sanctions" against Iran after the Islamic republic's unprecedented attack against Israel.
"Today the council must take action (and) condemn Iran for their terror," Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the body, calling on countries to "impose all possible sanctions on Iran before it's too late."
Iran's United Nations envoy told the Security Council Sunday that the Islamic republic was exercising its "inherent right to self-defense" in its unprecedented attack on Israel.
"The Security Council... failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security" after Israel's apparent strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month, Amir Saeid Iravani said.
Therefore, Tehran "had no choice" but to respond, he said, adding that his country does "not seek escalation or war," but will respond to any "threat or aggression."
Here are the LIVE updates on Iran-Israel Conflict:
Israel's Defence Minister Speaks To US Counterpart
Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant held a call with his American counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday.
Minister Gallant's office said he briefed the Secretary on the preliminary conclusions of the Israel Defense Forces' defensive operations in cooperation with the United States and additional partners, in thwarting the missile attack conducted by Iran overnight.
This included the launch of hundreds of types of munitions by Iran, including 100 ballistic missiles - each one carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.