Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE Updates: At UN, Israel Urges 'All Possible Sanctions' Against Iran

Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE Updates: Israel's UN envoy on Sunday urged the Security Council to impose "all possible sanctions" against Iran after the Islamic republic's unprecedented attack against Israel.

"Today the council must take action (and) condemn Iran for their terror," Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the body, calling on countries to "impose all possible sanctions on Iran before it's too late."

Iran's United Nations envoy told the Security Council Sunday that the Islamic republic was exercising its "inherent right to self-defense" in its unprecedented attack on Israel.

"The Security Council... failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security" after Israel's apparent strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month, Amir Saeid Iravani said.

Therefore, Tehran "had no choice" but to respond, he said, adding that his country does "not seek escalation or war," but will respond to any "threat or aggression."



