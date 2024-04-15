'Had No Choice, But To Respond': Iran At UN On Israel Attack

Therefore, Tehran "had no choice" but to respond, Iranian consulate said

Iran's United Nations envoy told the Security Council Sunday that the Islamic republic was exercising its "inherent right to self-defense" in its unprecedented attack on Israel.

"The Security Council... failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security" after Israel's apparent strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month, Amir Saeid Iravani said.

Therefore, Tehran "had no choice" but to respond, he said, adding that his country does "not seek escalation or war," but will respond to any "threat or aggression."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)