Israel Says It Would 'Exact Price From Iran' When Time Is Right: 10 Points

Iran's envoy to the United Nations said that the Islamic Republic is exercising its "inherent right to self-defence" in response to what it perceives as Israeli aggression. The attack on Israel, according to Iran, was a necessary and proportionate response to the destruction of its consulate building in Damascus, an act widely attributed to Israel.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's representative to the United Nations, called upon the Security Council to impose all available sanctions on Iran. Additionally, G7 leaders earlier said they were ready to "take further measures" in response to "destabilising initiatives".

Iran has warned Israel against responding militarily. "The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's mission to the United Nations said. "However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe."

A high-ranking US official said that President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not provide military backing for any retaliatory actions against Iran. "We would not be a part of any response they do," the official said, as quoted by news agency AFP. "We would not envision ourselves participating in such an act."

Biden said on Sunday that American forces assisted Israel in intercepting the majority of the drones and missiles launched by Iran. Additionally, Biden announced his intention to convene with other G7 leaders to strategise a diplomatic reaction to Tehran's actions.

Israel's military announced that Israel, along with the United States, Britain, France, and other allies, had formed a "coalition" for the first time to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack. "Together we thwarted Iran's attack... This was the first time that such a coalition worked together against the threat of Iran and its proxies in the Middle East," said IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a televised statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran had provided advance notice to the United States prior to the attack, following a 72-hour notification period for neighbouring states. Before the attack, Iran had seized a vessel linked to Israel in the Gulf, heightening tensions throughout the region.

India said that the escalating tensions in the region must be resolved through "dialogue & diplomacy". "We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation... It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic discussion with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz, expressing India's apprehensions regarding the developments stemming from the hostilities. "Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern about the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," Mr Jaishankar posted on 'X'.