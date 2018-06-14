Math Lessons, Jokes - 'iPal' Robot Is China's Newest Babysitter

Beijing has invested money and manpower in developing AI as part of its "Made in China 2025" plan

It speaks two languages, gives math lessons, tells jokes and interacts with children through the tablet screen in its chest -- China's latest robot is the babysitter every parent needs.The "iPal" was among a slew of new tech unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show Asia in Shanghai this week, offering education and company for lonely children and peace of mind for adults.The humanoid device stands as tall as a five-year-old, moves and dances on wheels and its eyes keep track of its charges through facial recognition technology.Parents can also remotely talk to and monitor the children through the iPal, which is linked to a smartphone app that allows them to see and hear everything."The idea for this robot is to be a companion for children," said Tingyu Huang, co-founder of AvatarMind Robot Technology."When a child sees it, he or she will think of the robot as a friend, as another child in the family."

Their 9,000 yuan ($1,400) did not dampen interest from buyers watching a performance of several iPals dancing in unison.



"They're pretty cute. I was just thinking my own two-year-old daughter would love one," Mike Stone, a buyer from Australia said.

