Buddharoid: Japan unveils AI Robot Monk To Support Shrinking Buddhist Clergy

A team of researchers in Japan has introduced an AI-powered robot monk designed to assist Buddhist temples facing a steady decline in clergy and worshippers, according to Tokyo Weekender. The project, led by Kyoto University in collaboration with technology firms Teraverse and XNOVA, was recently unveiled at Shoren-in Temple in Kyoto.

As per the news report, the robot, named "Buddharoid", is designed to offer spiritual guidance like a human monk. It runs on a system called BuddhaBot-Plus, a generative AI model derived from ChatGPT and trained extensively on Buddhist scriptures. Developers say this enables it to respond to personal and social concerns in real time.

The robot's physical movements are powered by hardware developed by Unitree Robotics. It is designed to replicate the calm gait of a monk, including bowing and performing the traditional gassho gesture, in which palms are placed together in prayer.

Researchers say the project is a practical response to Japan's changing social landscape. The country is experiencing rapid depopulation and an ageing population, while religious affiliation among younger generations has declined. Experts estimate that nearly 30% of Buddhist temples in Japan could close by 2040, particularly in rural areas where successors are difficult to find.

The idea of combining faith and robotics is not entirely new in Japan. In 2019, Kodai-ji Temple introduced Mindar, a humanoid robot representing the deity Kannon Bodhisattva. Unlike Mindar, which delivered largely pre-recorded sermons, Buddharoid is capable of interactive dialogue.

Developers hope the robot will help preserve religious traditions while offering a sense of presence and comfort that purely digital platforms cannot provide.