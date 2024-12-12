Advertisement

Instagram Says Services Back Up After Outage Hits Thousands Globally

At the peak of the outage, more than 1,00,000 incidents were reported with Facebook and nearly 70,000 with Instagram.

Meta-owned Instagram said its services were back online after thousands of users experienced technical issues accessing its platform on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At the peak of the outage, which started around 12:50 p.m. ET., more than 1,00,000 incidents were reported with Facebook and nearly 70,000 with Instagram.

The number of reports has come down to over 1,000 for both apps as of 6 p.m. ET.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on X that they were encountering an error that said "something went wrong" and that Meta was working to get it fixed.

Earlier this year, a technical issue led to an outage that impacted hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users globally for more than two.

The platforms faced another outage in October when services were largely restored within an hour.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

