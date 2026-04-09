Inside Islamabad's Serena Hotel, Where Pakistan Is Hosting US-Iran Talks

As Pakistan becomes the mediator between the United States and Iran, all eyes are on the Islamabad Serena Hotel, the luxury hotel now requisitioned by the government to accommodate delegations and possibly serve as the talks venue.

Both countries have decided to send their senior officials to Islamabad this week to hold negotiations towards easing tensions in the Middle East.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

The hotel's manager has also ordered the guests to vacate their rooms. "We would like to inform that the Government of Pakistan has requisitioned our hotel for an important event, which will last from this evening (April 8) until Sunday evening," the order read.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

"In this regard, unfortunately, in accordance with government instructions, you must check out of the hotel by 5 pm this evening," it also states.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

All about Serena Hotel

Serena Hotel Islamabad is one of the city's premier five‑star hotels and part of the global Serena Hotels chain, managed by Tourism Promotion Services Ltd. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) is the company's largest shareholder. It was inaugurated in 2002 by then-President Pervez Musharraf.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

Located in a secure area of the city, the hotel is well-suited for sensitive negotiations and high-profile diplomatic events. It is often used to host diplomats, international visitors, and official delegations. The hotel sits on six acres of landscaped gardens across multiple levels and is also built to withstand earthquakes of over 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

The hotel has a special layout that includes Presidential Suites and executive lounges which are designed for important meetings and private discussions. During the Iran-US talks, the leaders of the US and Iranian delegations and their teams are expected to use these facilities.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

The hotel features hand-cut marble, specially carved furniture, hand-woven fabrics, and thousands of hand-painted wooden ceiling panels. It is also equipped with modern technology, top-level service, and advanced safety features.

Photo Credit: facebook/IslamabadSerenaHotel

The hotel has 105 luxury rooms, decorated in Swati or Punjabi styles, with interactive TVs and internet access. There are six restaurants, a grand ballroom that can hold up to 1,000 people, business and conference facilities, a modern health club, and an outdoor pool.