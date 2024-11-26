Indian Woman In Dubai Rants About Maid Relaxing On Sofa, Faces Flak

An Indian woman living in Dubai is facing flak after complaining about her maid "slouching" on the sofa and using her phone during work hours.

Anamika Rana, in a video posted to Instagram, asked social media users to help her determine the boundaries with her maid.



“So I just caught my maid on camera. She was literally slouching… and kind of like chilling on her phone,” Ms Rana said in the clip.

She added, “I know a lot of you might think, ‘So what is the big deal?' See, I am a millennial, and perhaps my maid is a Gen Z, and we both are from different generations. Also, I am not very pro at maid handling.”



She further said the maid was a “fairly new hire” and she was unsure about “what boundary to set” when it comes to her maid's behaviour.



“I'm not sure how to react because she's good at her work. I don't want to mess this up,” she said, asking her followers if she was “overreacting” and if she should “politely tell her not to sit on the sofa.”



“How would you react?” Ms Rana wrote as she posted the video.

The video went viral, with users weighing in on the issue.



A user wrote, “If you have so much issue with her being not ‘clean' enough to sit on the sofa or bed, how are you okay with her doing your chores?”



Another wrote, “Sofa is ok because that's where people sit ( otherwise where's she gonna sit) but the bed isn't ok.”



One pointed out, “Got nothing to do with being a millennial and Gen Z......it's just you overreacting wanting to preserve the old ways of thinking.....girl this person is cleaning and maintaining your home.....let her sit for a while. It's not that deep.”



Someone asked, “Why can't she sit on the sofa?”