Indian-Origin Texas Judge Faces 10 Year Term For Money Laundering

A US county judge has been found guilty on two charges of money laundering in Texas. He was the first Indian-origin judge in Ford Bend.

According to a report by Fox 26 Houston, KP George was convicted of third-degree felony charges and could face 10 years in prison. He will be removed from office after his sentencing.

KP George was convicted of transferring over $46,000 in campaign funds to his personal account, a move his attorneys argued was a repayment of loans, but the jury deemed a criminal act.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Peterson said that George "kept lying" in campaign finance reports and used the funds for his "personal benefit". The campaign money was transferred to personal accounts and also used for "car payments and other personal costs". There were also financial dealings that spanned multiple states, such as those connected to Delaware-based accounts and correspondence associated with Massachusetts.

Evidence showed that George took more money than he was entitled to, but the defence maintained that the case was built on "incomplete records and incorrect assumptions."

Describing the prosecution as an example of "government overreach", the defence team argued that "There is no evidence George used illegal money" and maintained that the state had "failed to prove intent to commit fraud". They stressed that candidates are legally permitted to loan funds to their own campaigns and later reimburse themselves.

According to the defence, investigators ignored key context, noting that "the investigation left out critical information" and pointing out that financial records from previous campaign cycles were never examined. Instead, they said, the case was built on a narrow and selectively chosen set of data.

The report stated that George was taken into custody right after the verdict but was later released after posting a $20,000 bond. As a condition of his release, he has surrendered his US passport.

He elected to have District Judge Maggie Jaramillo determine his punishment rather than a jury. The punishment phase is scheduled for June 16, 2026.

