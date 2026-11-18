A 25-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with attempted murder and carjacking after allegedly attacking a Somali-American Uber driver, strangling him and running him over with his own vehicle in Minnesota. The driver, who suffered multiple serious injuries, remains in a coma, according to his family. Samit Apurva Patel, a resident of Hopkins, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking in connection with the attack on Mohamed Yusuf, 51. He is being held on $1 million bail, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

The incident took place early on Saturday, November 14, in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when he picked up Patel shortly before 1 am, court documents said. The brother allegedly heard the passenger tell Yusuf that he did not like his name, Mohamed, CBS News reported.

According to the complaint, Patel allegedly attacked Yusuf, strangling him with a seatbelt before taking control of the vehicle. Yusuf was then reportedly run over with his own car and left in a ditch. Prosecutors said the vehicle may have circled back and run over him again, as per the police.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty described the incident as an incredibly brutal attack while announcing the charges on Tuesday.

Yusuf suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and extensive internal bleeding. Several organs had to be removed, according to the criminal complaint. His family said he has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in a coma at Hennepin County Medical Centre in Minneapolis.

His son, Mustafa Osman, said the family was struggling to cope with the severity of his father's injuries.

Yusuf's family has alleged that the attack was motivated by hatred, prompting calls from civil rights advocates for a hate crime investigation.

However, Moriarty said prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the attack was motivated by bias. Minnesota has provisions for hate crime charges, but prosecutors must establish that the crime was deliberately motivated by prejudice against a protected characteristic.

"We cannot criminally charge someone who may hold biased beliefs …. We must be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the criminal act was motivated by those biased beliefs," Moriarty said, according to KSTP. She added that the decision not to pursue a hate crime charge did not diminish the pain the family and the Somali community were experiencing.

Yusuf's son said his father had been driving taxis and ride-hailing vehicles for years and was known for his empathy and ability to defuse tense situations. The family has described him as a devoted father and hard-working member of the community.

The attack has also heightened concerns among members of Minnesota's Somali community, the largest Somali population in the United States, many of whom live in the Minneapolis-St Paul area.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said, "We feel as a community we're under threat, constantly. Our community has, unfortunately, been feeling the brunt end of a disinformation and demonization campaign that has been going on now, and it's coming from every corner."

Patel was taken into custody on Saturday. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 pm local time. Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, according to the complaint.