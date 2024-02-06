In A First, Indian-Origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh Takes Oath On Bhagavad Gita

Born in 1985, Mr Ghosh moved to Perth in 1997 and attended Christ Church Grammar School

Barrister Varun Ghosh on Tuesday became the first ever India-born member of the Australian Parliament to take oath on Bhagavad Gita.

Varun Ghosh from Western Australia has been appointed as the newest Senator after the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council chose him to represent the Australian state in the Senate of the Federal Parliament.

Welcoming Varun Ghosh, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, "Wonderful to have you on the Labor Senate team."

"Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first-ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said, when you're the first at something, you've got to make sure you're not the last," the Minister posted on X.

She added, "I know Senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished Varun Ghosh.

"Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team," he posted on X.

Taking to X, the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia said, "The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament."

Varun Ghosh is a lawyer from Perth. He received degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Western Australia and was a Commonwealth Scholar in Law at the University of Cambridge. He previously worked as a finance attorney in New York and as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC.

The political journey of Varun Ghosh began when he joined Australia's Labor Party in Perth. He was just 17 when his parents moved from India in the 1980s.

"I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone," Varun Ghosh said in a statement.

For the past few years, Mr Ghosh has worked as a barrister, dealing with legal matters in Western Australia and internationally with the World Bank.

In the 2019 federal election, Mr Ghosh was placed fifth on the Australian Labor Party's Senate ticket in Western Australia but was not elected.

He has been actively involved in public service, reflecting his commitment to high-quality education.

Before his current role, Mr Ghosh worked as a finance attorney in New York and as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC.

He returned to Australia in 2015, working with King & Wood Mallesons, dealing with legal matters for banks, resource companies, and construction companies.

