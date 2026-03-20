Indian Man Sets World Record By Climbing Seven Volcanic Summits In 92 Days

In an impressive achievement, an Indian mountaineer has set a new world record by climbing the highest volcanic peaks across different continents in a remarkably short time. His journey across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions highlights determination and endurance.

Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma of India has set a new record for the shortest time to summit the Seven Volcanic Summits in the male category. He accomplished this feat in 92 days, 4 hours, and 45 minutes. This achievement was officially confirmed on February 6, 2026.

Watch Video Here:

Fastest time to climb the seven volcanic summits (male) 🌋 92 days 4 hours and 45 minutes by Bhupathiraju @AnmishVarma 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DCkKKI1RC9 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 19, 2026

Journey To The Seven Summits

Anmish began his climb from Mount Elbrus in Russia on October 23, 2024. He successfully completed the expedition by reaching Mount Sidley in Antarctica on January 23, 2025.

The Seven Volcanic Summits include volcanic mountains located in different regions of the world, including Tanzania, Ojos del Salado, Pico de Orizaba, Papua New Guinea, Elbrus, Damavand, and Mount Sidley.

Achievement Recognised

This record was officially recognised on February 27, 2026, marking a major achievement in the field of mountaineering.