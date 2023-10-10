After UAE President, Justin Trudeau Dials Jordan King, Discusses India

India has categorically rejected Canada's allegations (File)

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday discussed India ties with the king of Jordan amid a huge row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"The Canadian Prime Minister spoke with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan on Sunday and he provided "an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," his office said in a statement.

This comes after Justin Trudeau spoke to UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed about India and the "rule of law". "On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," Justin Trudeau had posted on social networking platform X on Sunday.

Last month, the Canadian Prime Minister made the explosive charge that "Indian government agents" could be behind the shooting of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He also claimed that such "credible allegations" were shared with India a longtime ago. "Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter," he told a news conference.

India has categorically rejected Canada's allegations, calling them "absurd". Canada has shared no specific information regarding its charges, India said, flagging "politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in that country. The foreign ministry has advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution"

The Centre has also accused Canada of not acting upon "specific evidence about criminal activities" done by Canada-based individuals.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada's British Columbia in June. He was chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most wanted terrorists.