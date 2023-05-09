LIVE Updates: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested From Islamabad Court

Imran Khan Arrested: His party also shared the video, alleging the leader was "badly pushed".

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by paramilitary forces from Islamabad High Court premises today, local media reported.

A video showing a swarm of paramilitary personnel surrounding Imran Khan and whisking him away to a vehicle has gone viral on social media. Imran Khan's party also shared the video, alleging he was "badly pushed".

Here are the LIVE updates on Imran Khan's arrest:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 09, 2023 16:44 (IST) Imran khan being illegally abducted and put to violence by Rangers pic.twitter.com/MpFJu7L1Dp - Dr. Iftikhar Durrani (@IftikharDurani) May 9, 2023

May 09, 2023 16:36 (IST) Imran Khan - Cricket Star Who Ditched Playboy Image To Become Pakistan PM

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricketing hero-turned-politician who was arrested on Tuesday, whipped up popular support amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown before his ouster last year. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricketing hero-turned-politician who was arrested on Tuesday, whipped up popular support amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown before his ouster last year.

May 09, 2023 16:36 (IST) Video Shows Moment Imran Khan Was Arrested In Islamabad Court

under attack but calm. watch Imran Khan in this video pic.twitter.com/7DJ9pXKYS4 - Tariq Mateen (@tariqmateen) May 9, 2023

May 09, 2023 16:22 (IST) "No Violence Done To Him": Pak Interior Minister On Imran Khan's Arrest

"Imran did not appear despite the notices, NAB (National Accountability Bureau ) has arrested him for causing loss to the national treasury. No violence was done to them," said Rana Sanaullah Khan, Pak Interior Minister.



May 09, 2023 16:19 (IST) Watch: Imran Khan's Video Message Hours Before Dramatic Arrest



My reply to ISPR & attempts by PDM & their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: 1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if... pic.twitter.com/IQIQmFERah - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023

May 09, 2023 16:11 (IST) Imran Khan Arrested Amid High Drama: What We Know So Far

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested this afternoon by paramiliray rangers while he was at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case. Visuals showed personnel in riot-control gear whisking him away in a van. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested this afternoon by paramiliray rangers while he was at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case. Visuals showed personnel in riot-control gear whisking him away in a van.

May 09, 2023 16:05 (IST) Arrest Warrant Issued For Imran Khan



May 09, 2023 16:00 (IST) Video: Imran Khan Dragged Away By Pak Paramilitary Forces



لوگوں پر تشدد اور عدالت کے شیشے توڑ کر عمران خان کو احاطہ عدالت سے گرفتار کیا گیا۔ ملک اس وقت بدترین فسطائیت کی لپیٹ میں ہے جہاں آئین و قانون نام کی کوئی شے باقی نہیں۔

پوری قوم سراپا احتجاج ہے

#BehindYouSkipperpic.twitter.com/b5PKrpqF7D - Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem (@dswpti) May 9, 2023

May 09, 2023 15:58 (IST) Why Was Imran Khan Arrested?

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case which concerns allegations that Bahria Town allotted land worth ₹ 530 million to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife, according to Dawn.