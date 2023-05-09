LIVE Updates: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested From Islamabad Court

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by paramilitary forces from Islamabad High Court premises today, local media reported.
A video showing a swarm of paramilitary personnel surrounding Imran Khan and whisking him away to a vehicle has gone viral on social media. Imran Khan's party also shared the video, alleging he was "badly pushed".
Here are the LIVE updates on Imran Khan's arrest:
Imran khan being illegally abducted and put to violence by Rangers pic.twitter.com/MpFJu7L1Dp- Dr. Iftikhar Durrani (@IftikharDurani) May 9, 2023
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricketing hero-turned-politician who was arrested on Tuesday, whipped up popular support amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown before his ouster last year.
under attack but calm. watch Imran Khan in this video pic.twitter.com/7DJ9pXKYS4- Tariq Mateen (@tariqmateen) May 9, 2023
My reply to ISPR & attempts by PDM & their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: 1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if... pic.twitter.com/IQIQmFERah- Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023
لوگوں پر تشدد اور عدالت کے شیشے توڑ کر عمران خان کو احاطہ عدالت سے گرفتار کیا گیا۔ ملک اس وقت بدترین فسطائیت کی لپیٹ میں ہے جہاں آئین و قانون نام کی کوئی شے باقی نہیں۔- Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem (@dswpti) May 9, 2023
پوری قوم سراپا احتجاج ہے
#BehindYouSkipperpic.twitter.com/b5PKrpqF7D
Imran Khan Arrested: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, Dawn reported.