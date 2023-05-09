Video: Imran Khan's Rousing 2022 Call For Protest Posted After His Arrest

A 2022 video of Imran Khan was re-shared from his official Instagram account. (file)

Soon after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's dramatic arrest from inside the Islamabad High Court, his party, Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called for nationwide protests. A 2022 video of Imran Khan was re-shared from his official Instagram account barely an hour after his arrest, where he predicts his arrest and calls the government "choron ki toli (gang of thieves)" imposed on the people. The rousing speech calls on the people to step out on the streets to demand freedom.

"...when these words reach you, I will already be locked up in an unlawful case. After this, you all should realise that fundamental rights, law, and democracy have been buried. It's possible that I won't get a chance to talk to you again...That's why I want to talk about two-three things," he says

"Pakistan's public has known me for 50 years; I've been in the eyes of the public for 50 years, I have never gone against Pakistan's Constitution and I've never broken the law. Since I've been in politics, I have always tried that [all] my struggle would be peaceful and within the ambits of the Constitution," he says.

"What is being done today is not because I have broken any law but only for me to step back from the haqeeqi azadi (complete freedom) movement. It is being done so that I accept this corrupt cabal of crooks that have been imposed on us. They want me to accept them. I appeal today to everyone that you all have to come out. Freedom is not given on a plate - you have to work hard and struggle for it," he added.