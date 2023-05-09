Imran Khan Arrested Outside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel

"The party has given a call to immediately start protests across Pakistan," a PTI leader said.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary forces, local GEO TV reported on Tuesday. Mr Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported.

A video showing a swarm of paramilitary personnel surrounding Imran Khan and whisking him away to a vehicle has gone viral on social media. Imran Khan's party also shared the video, alleging he was "badly pushed".

"They have badly pushed injured (sic) Imran Khan. Pakistan's people, this is the time to save your country. You won't get any other opportunity," it said.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, Dawn reported.

"The IHC CJ said that he was showing "restraint" and warned that he would "summon" the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court," Dawn further said.

"Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case," the Pakistani newspaper quoted Justice Farooq.

"Islamabad High Court has been occupied by Rangers, lawyers are being subjected to torture, Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," Imran Khan's aide and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted in Urdu.

"Imran Khan has been abducted by Rangers from inside the Islamabad High Court

The party has given a call to immediately start protests across Pakistan," PTI leader Azhar Mashwani tweeted.

PTI also tweeted a video of an injured man with blood stains on his shirt, claiming Imran Khan's lawyer was "badly injured" inside the court premises of IHC. "Black day for our democracy and country," it said.