Imran Khan Arrested: Case Against Ex-Pak PM Explained In 5 Points

The 70-year-old faces dozens of cases in Pakistan. The arrest on Tuesday happened in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case, as per Geo News.

Dunya News accessed the documents related to the deal that show Mr Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed a trust to set up Al-Qadir University to impart "quality education" in Jhelum, in Pakistan's Punjab province when he came to power.

The management of the trust was handed over to a real estate developer who donated 458 kanals (231,683 square metres) of land, which was valued at 244 million Pakistan rupees in 2019, according to The News.

The land was then transferred, first to a businessman named Zulfi Bukhari and subsequently to the trust after its creation in January 2021. It is located in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum district.