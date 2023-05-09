Protesters Break Into Pak Army Headquarters After Imran Khan's Arrest

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against his arrest have entered the compound of the army commanders' residence in Lahore. Media reports said they have also entered the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was arrested earlier today as he was entering the Islamabad High Court for a hearing in a case.

Protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters broke out across Pakistan soon after his arrest and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed across Islamabad. "Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation," the Islamabad police said.

Besides Islamabad, protests started in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

In Karachi and Rawalpindi, protesters clashed with the police, who, reports said, threw teargas shells to control the mob. Videos from the spot showed them chanting "Release Imran Khan," and "Shut down Pakistan" slogans.

The PTI urged its supporters to protest, tweeting this is a "now or never opportunity.