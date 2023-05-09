Heavily Armed Rangers, Armoured Vehicle: 10 Points On Imran Khan's Arrest

Imran Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody when he appeared in the court in a corruption case

The Islamabad police said he has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case - one of over 100 cases registered against him.

Fawad Chaudhry, the 70-year-old's aide, said in a video message that the court premises was "attacked" by security forces who arrested Khan.

Pakistan Minister Rana Sanaullah, however, tweeted that Imran Khan had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices. He was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury. No violence was done to him, he said.

Shortly after Khan entered the gate of the Islamabad High Court, contingents of paramilitary forces and armourred personnel carriers entered after him, as per reports.

The arrest comes a day after the powerful army had accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior army officer.

The Qadir Trust case concerns allegations of a land allottment worth Rs 530 million to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by the PTI chairman Mr Khan and his wife.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

In most of the cases,

Mr Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.