"I Carry A Funeral Inside Me": Women Recount Abuse By 3 US Brothers

Three wealthy brothers - Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander - were sentenced to 30 years each in prison on Tuesday for drugging and raping dozens of women. The lawyers told the court in New York that the three brothers assaulted these women over the last two decades in posh localities, including the Hamptons in Long Island and ski resort town of Aspen in Colorado. Twins Oren and Alon, and Tal Alexander were found guilty in March of sex trafficking, and using their wealth and social status to lure women to parties and luxury homes and sexually assaulted them.

They were arrested in 2024 and have been held without bail ever since.

At least a dozen women gave testimonies in court, describing the psychological trauma they endured.

One of those women, Maya Miller, said she carries "a quiet funeral within me for the person I might have become if this never happened to me", as per an Associated Press report. Miller told the court that she was raped by Tal Alexander in 2014.

"It took one night, only a few hours, one invitation to completely wreck the girl I once was," said another woman. A third victim, who used pseudonym Isa Brooks, said she lost the ability to trust herself.

Lindsey Acree, an artist and gallery owner, testified that she was raped by Tal and another man at a Hamptons home in 2011 after having a spiked drink.

"This has wasted my damn time. It's wasted your time. It's wasted everyone in this room's time," Acree told the judge. She then turned towards the brothers and continued, "For why? For you. Because you did some really messed up stuff. The biggest thing is why? Why did you do this? I don't understand the cruelty. I don't understand the hatred towards women."

In all, 70 women have accused the Alexander brothers of sexual assault.

US District Judge Valerie E Caproni called the brothers' conduct "monstrous" before sentencing them. "Your crimes wreaked havoc in their lives."

The brothers spoke before the sentencing and said they regret saying certain things about women but insisted they never drugged or raped any of the victims.

"I am not here to discount what they have said," Oran Alexander said, referring to the women. "But my brothers and I have never drugged or raped anyone. We never trafficked anyone for sex and we never conspired to hurt anyone."

Alon Alexander noted that not a single woman has accused him of wrongdoing in the eight years he has been married. "Over time, they became my life: work, home, children, parents and community."

Tal, the eldest of the three brothers, also denied he drugged or raped anyone. He urged the judge to lodge all three of them to the same prison arguing his parents are 70 years old and hope to visit them every weekend, which might be difficult if they are in different lockups.

While Tal and Oren were in the real estate business, and dealt in high-end sales and celebrity clientele in New York and Miami, Alon Alexander ran their family's private security company.

Prosecutors said the brothers' pattern of abusive behaviour began in high school - around 2001 or 2002 - but the trial involving crimes began in 2008.

Their lawyers told the court that the sex was consensual and that the brothers were womanisers, but not abusers. But judge Caproni turned down their requests for leniency. She also sentenced each to 20 years in prison for additional crimes, but said the men would serve the sentences concurrently.