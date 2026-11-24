Humanity may soon lose control of AI models as superintelligence may exceed human capability on all fronts, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang has warned. In an X post titled “Superintelligence is arriving”, Wang warned that AI firms will have to start thinking about how to progress while prioritising safety, alignment and security.



Wang wrote the post after an Anthropic employee claimed to have solved the Riemann Hypothesis using an AI chatbot. One of the most difficult and famous problems in mathematics, the Riemann Hypothesis has remained unsolved for 160 years.



Meta AI Chief Warns About Superintelligence



Wang, the head of Meta's Superintelligence Labs, said that the Anthropic employee's claim about the Riemann Hypothesis indicates how AI has developed over the years. He explained the incident indicates that AI may “become the greatest contributor of progress across nearly every field, vastly outperforming the best humans.”



The models will be “clearly superhuman at improving themselves” and accelerate research in fields from economics to biology and weapons research.



“How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in,” Wang cautioned.



The Meta AI chief stressed the fact that it is unlikely people will be able to control AI that achieves “unconstrained recursive self-improvement” or is “1000x smarter and more capable than humans in every field.”





Recursive self-improvement, the stage where artificial intelligence models become capable of advancing without human input, is a critical tipping point for AI safety advocates. They believe after models reach this point, humanity could lose the ability to control the technology.



Wang also slammed the “lazy thinking” within the AI industry, which claimed that the advent of superintelligence was a given. The Meta executive emphasised his belief that progress on AI could lead to a better future for the world but said it requires the industry to take different actions than the path it is pursuing now.



“We should not be okay with a “handover” of society to AI. We should endeavor ourselves to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment,” Wang highlighted.



Wang's post comes amid months of debate over AI safety and guardrails. Anthropic chief Dario Amodei has been among those highlighting the risks of artificial intelligence. In September, Meta and Anthropic were among the AI firms who signed a voluntary accord to include internal and external reviews of the technology.