A university in China has taken monitoring students to the next level by rolling out a mass surveillance system to check if they are paying attention in classes. The smart class monitoring system in Nanjing University became operational this month, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP), leading to complaints from students on sparking debate online. The technology tracks students' "head-raising rate" to track their attentiveness during lectures and links it to their academic scores. The university has spent 31.52 million yuan (US $4.7 million) on the project.

The system has been installed in 113 classrooms where multiple cameras track attendance, tardiness and how attentive the students are, the SCMP report said.

The outlet further said that students were informed by their teachers that data collected will affect their assessment scores and eligibility to sit in exam.

As the news spread, students and other users started raising concerns over privacy and collection of data.

Addressing these concerns, the university issued a statement saying the cameras won't track students' head-raising rates, and assured that biometric data won't be collected without proper authorisation.

The issue has become so big in China because Nanjing University is among the country's top 10 higher education institutions.

But it is not the first university in China to install a surveillance system to monitor classroom activities. In 2024, Hangzhou Normal University in eastern China's Zhejiang province installed a similar system.

In 2025, China University of Mining and Technology in Jiangsu province deployed a smart classroom system that could not only track attendance and analyse students' "classroom status", but also transcribe speech in real time and identify sensitive words.

In June this year, a tech-enabled system spotted students lowering their heads and using their phones 300 times in a classroom to prepare for group discussions. One of them was labelled as having an "attention disorder".

The use of technology and AI to monitor student activities in school has also been documented in the US. According to Privacy International, University of Kentucky installed a facial recognition system on its campus. It was made mandatory for access to certain higher-security areas.

In North Carolina, AI-powered surveillance system is being tested in 36 schools in the Davidson County. It has been designed to detect guns, smoke, and mass movement of people, but doesn't include facial recognition.