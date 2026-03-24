How 'Trump Accounts' Could Grow Into Million-Dollar Retirement Funds

Parents in the US now have a way to start retirement savings for their children from the day they are born. Known as "Trump Accounts" or 530A accounts, they could turn small annual contributions into multimillion-dollar, tax-free retirement funds by the time kids retire.

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts, introduced by US President Donald Trump, are tax-advantaged savings plans for children born between 2025 and 2028. Features include-

Eligible children receive a $1,000 one-time federal deposit.

Parents, relatives, or friends can contribute up to $5,000 per year after taxes.

Employers can add up to $2,500 pre-tax each year toward the same limit.

Contribution limits will adjust for inflation after 2027.

How They Work

Accounts are tax-deferred until the child turns 18. At that point, withdrawals follow standard IRA (Individual Retirement Account) rules:

Withdrawals are taxable and may have a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Some exceptions, like college expenses or up to $10,000 for a first home, are penalty-free.

Example - A child born this year receiving only the $1,000 seed money, invested in a US stock index fund at a 7% annual return, would have:

$3,380 at age 18, if untouched.

Taxes and penalties could reduce this by several hundred dollars if spent early.

Turning It Into A Roth IRA

The actual power comes from converting the account to a Roth IRA. This strategy allows tax-free withdrawals in retirement:

Waiting until age 24 can reduce taxes under the Kiddie Tax.

Parents or grandparents can cover the conversion taxes as a gift.

The Million-Dollar Potential

Consider a long-term strategy:

Parents contribute $5,000 per year for 18 years.

Investments grow at 7% annually.

The account is converted to a Roth IRA at the optimal time.

This could create a tax-free retirement account exceeding $3 million by age 60.

As of mid-March, around four million children had been signed up, including 800,000 eligible for the $1,000 federal seed money, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What Experts Said

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that, combined with other investment accounts like 401(k)s and 529 plans, Trump accounts could significantly help young Americans build wealth and plan for the future.

“This could be a very significant step toward more young Americans growing with their country,” Fink said in his annual chairman's letter to investors.

“This is the biggest win that people can have if they want to set their kids up for retirement,” Ryan Greiser, a certified financial planner, told the WSJ.