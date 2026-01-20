Hindu Student, 8, "Forced To Leave" London School Over 'Applying Tilak'

An eight-year-old Hindu student was forced to move schools in London, United Kingdom, after facing discrimination for applying a Tilak-Chandlo, a sacred religious symbol worn on the forehead. According to Insight UK, a social movement and advocacy body representing the British Hindu and Indian community, the staff at Vicar's Green Primary School in London asked the child to explain and justify his religious practice – an approach the organisation described as "entirely inappropriate for a minor".

Moreover, it is alleged that the headteacher at the school monitored the child during break times in a manner the child found intimidating, leading him to withdraw from play and isolate himself from peers.

It was also alleged that the eight-year-old was removed from positions of responsibility within the school solely because of his religious practice, an act that, if proven, constitutes direct religious discrimination under the Equality Act 2010, where religion is a protected characteristic.

"No child should feel watched, singled out, or isolated because of their faith, especially not from a person of authority," an INSIGHT UK spokesperson said.

"Such experiences can have lasting emotional impacts and raise serious safeguarding questions."

The parents of the pupil, along with other Hindu parents, reportedly made repeated and reasonable attempts to educate and engage the headteacher and school governors on the religious significance of Hindu practices, including the Tilak-Chandlo.

But, it was reported that rather than engaging constructively, these efforts were reportedly dismissed with unacceptable answers, with school leadership demonstrating an unwillingness to acknowledge or understand Hindu religious observance.

"This was not a good-faith dialogue - it was an imbalance of power, where Hindu religious practices were scrutinised, minimised, and ultimately rejected," said an Insight UK spokesperson.

The advocacy group flagged that religious discrimination at Vicar's Green Primary School has forced at least four children to leave the school.