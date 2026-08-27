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Hindu Priest Tells Canada Woman She Is "Possessed", Then Sexually Assaults Her During "Healing"

The accused was called by the family from New York to perform a religious ceremony in Ontario's Oshawa.

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Hindu Priest Tells Canada Woman She Is "Possessed", Then Sexually Assaults Her During "Healing"
The accused was identified as Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj

A 50-year-old Hindu priest from the United States has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of a religious ceremony in Canada, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj from New York, was hired by a family in Ontario's Oshawa to perform a religious ceremony. 

The police in Durham said he "deceived the victim into believing she was possessed by evil spirits and needed a specific ceremony to heal herself.

He then took her to a private location and sexually assaulted her under the guise of performing a religious ceremony, they said.

Officers later arrested him and charged him with one count of sexual assault. He was held for a bail hearing.

The police said they believe that there could be other victims as well.

Anyone with information about sexual assault or similar incidents is asked to contact the police.

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