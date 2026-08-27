Hindu Priest Tells Canada Woman She Is "Possessed", Then Sexually Assaults Her During "Healing"

A 50-year-old Hindu priest from the United States has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of a religious ceremony in Canada, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused, Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj from New York, was hired by a family in Ontario's Oshawa to perform a religious ceremony.
The police in Durham said he "deceived the victim into believing she was possessed by evil spirits and needed a specific ceremony to heal herself.
He then took her to a private location and sexually assaulted her under the guise of performing a religious ceremony, they said.
A Hindu pandit (priest) has been arrested after exploiting his position and committing sexual assault under the guise of a religious ceremony in Oshawa.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 26, 2026
Full story: https://t.co/aOMAT86KjK pic.twitter.com/Yz6R2DfWKx
Officers later arrested him and charged him with one count of sexual assault. He was held for a bail hearing.
The police said they believe that there could be other victims as well.
Anyone with information about sexual assault or similar incidents is asked to contact the police.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world